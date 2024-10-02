Mandaviya leads beach cleanliness drive to mark 10 yrs of Swachhta campaign

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday led the nationwide Coastal and Beach Cleanliness Drive organised by MY Bharat from the historic city of Gujarat's Porbandar on Gandhi Jayanti. According to an official release, this drive aims to eliminate single-use plastic waste from India's beaches and coastal areas, marking the culmination of the broader "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, which is running from September 17 to October 2, 2024, under the theme "Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to ANI about the drive on Wednesday, Mandaviya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan completed 10 years today. To mark this, over 100,000 MY Bharat volunteers have joined the Swachhta Abhiyan and joined in a cleanliness drive to clean 1000 beaches and make them free from single-use plastic."

"We will be able to establish cleanliness in the country through such campaigns. Today we have also formed a group of MY Bharat volunteers in Porbandar, which will work towards cleanliness and keep the beaches clean," said Mandaviya.

As per the drive, over 100,000 youth of MY Bharat joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cleanliness drive to clean beaches across the country and make them free from 'single-use plastic.'

The drive will target over 1,000 locations along India's vast 7,500 km coastline, focusing particularly on the collection, segregation, and disposal of single-use plastics.

More From This Section

More than 100,000 MY Bharat volunteers will participate in this nationwide beach cleanup, demonstrating the power of collective action in achieving environmental sustainability.

Mandaviya, who has been at the forefront of promoting youth-led environmental action, commenced the cleanup in Porbandar, a place of significant historical importance as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Union Minister's participation highlights the commitment to sustainable environmental practices, and the drive aligns with the vision of a clean and single-use plastic-free India.

MY Bharat, under the Department of Youth Affairs, has taken a proactive role in this year's Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, encouraging active youth participation in promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The campaign will culminate on Swachh Bharat Diwas, October 2, 2024, with MY Bharat youth volunteers leading the charge in a massive coastal cleanup effort.

The Union Minister had earlier written to MPs of all coastal districts, urging them to participate in the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign.

This year's Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has already seen tremendous success, with over 5.6 million MY Bharat youth volunteers actively removing millions of kilogrammes of waste across the country as of September 30, 2024.

The cleanup efforts have spanned more than 100,000 villages, over 15,000 community centres, 9,501 Amrit Sarovars, and various historical and public spaces.

This monumental initiative showcases the youth's dedication to the Swachh Bharat mission, setting a powerful example for future generations.

The coastal cleanup effort reinforces the message that a cleaner India begins with collective action, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.