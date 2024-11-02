Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mangaluru police bust multi-state scam targeting e-commerce giant

Mangaluru police bust multi-state scam targeting e-commerce giant

The suspects, Raj Kumar Meena (23) and Subhash Gurjar (27) from Rajasthan, are alleged to be part of a large-scale fraud spanning over 10 states

Shopping app, E-commerce
A case has been registered at Urwa police station in Mangaluru. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mangaluru police have uncovered a multi-state, multi-crore scam with the arrest of two men accused of defrauding an e-commerce giant across India, officials said on Saturday.

The suspects, Raj Kumar Meena (23) and Subhash Gurjar (27) from Rajasthan, are alleged to be part of a large-scale fraud spanning over 10 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal described the arrests as a significant breakthrough.

A case has been registered at Urwa police station in Mangaluru.

The scam, reportedly, involved orders worth Rs 11.45 lakh placed under a false identity. The accused used the name Amith, to place orders, for two high-value cameras and other items, providing a fictitious address near the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru.

Upon delivery, Meena collected the items and provided the OTP while Gurjar distracted the delivery personnel. They, then, swapped the original stickers on the Sony camera boxes, with those of other items in the order, delaying delivery confirmation by using an incorrect OTP and arranging to collect the cameras the next day.

More From This Section

Team sent by CM Yadav finds no conspiracy in Bandhavgarh jumbo deaths

Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 30 fire tenders rushed in

News updates: 'In touch with US to clarify issues', says MEA on US sanctions on Indian entities

Bihar govt considering taking over Bettiah Raj land worth Rs 7,960 cr

Around 98% schools have separate toilet facilities for girls: Centre to SC

Suspicion arose when the accused later canceled the camera order, prompting the private logistics, the e-commerce platform's delivery partner, to inspect the boxes and uncover the sticker swapping. Investigation confirmed that the accused had taken the cameras, leaving behind tampered boxes, police said.

The Urwa Police initiated an investigation, seizing Rs 11.45 lakh obtained from the sale of fraudulently acquired goods.

Meena was first detained by Salem Police in Tamil Nadu before being taken into Urwa Police custody on October 18. Gurjar was subsequently apprehended in Mangaluru on October 28 following Meena's interrogation.

Meena had previously been arrested on October 4 in a similar case involving the e-commerce giant. Both suspects face charges across multiple states, including Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The investigation continues with authorities coordinating with police in states where additional cases are pending.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suspect who issued hoax threats to airlines sent emails from Delhi: Police

Police summon Aviva India CEO in discrimination case, firm denies claims

CSBC launches new website for Police Constable results at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Hyderabad Police bans protests, gatherings to maintain public order

Attack on police in restive southeastern province of Iran kills 10 officers

Topics :PoliceE-commerce sellersconsumer rights

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story