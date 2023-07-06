Home / India News / Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

The 32nd Mango Festival is set to bring Delhiites together to celebrate their love of this king of fruits. At the event this year, more than 300 varieties of mangoes will be on display

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Mango Festival 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
The 32nd Mango Festival celebration is set to bring together Delhiites after a long wait of three years to revel in their affection for the king of fruits. The event is expected to showcase over 300 kinds of mangoes this year as the producers of the fruit from across India gather at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri. 

The connoisseurs of India’s most celebrated fruit deserve a festival of their own, wouldn’t you agree? Because after all, Indian growers dominate the mango market across the world, with the country producing the most delectable varieties in existence. India produces an entire range of the most exotic mangoes found in the world. It’s only apt for the lovers of the fruit to get to check out all the varieties at one place.   

Mango Festival 2023: Shopkeepers
This year’s festival will witness the presence of mango growers from across the country, with over 300 varieties going for public exhibition. The producers will present their best produce to woo potential mango lovers at the festival. “I’m bringing around 80 varieties of mangoes to participate in the festival this year. Out of these, I’m extremely confident that the Ramkela, Langra and Chaunsa will win the top three positions in the competition,” says Ramveer Singh Chauhan, a mango grower from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP). 


“It’s been almost 25 years that I have been participating in this festival that began in the late 1980s. Dilli mein log door door se aate hain humare stall pe aam dekhne. Pichle kuchh saalon se Covid ki wajah se festival nahi hua toh hum logon ne bahut miss kiya.”

Tariq Mustafa, a mango grower from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh is also excited to return to take part in this event. "This time I’m getting a very special variety of mango that we have named, Chaaru". Mustafa adds, "In total, I plan to bring more than 100 varieties of mangoes since this is the time when we are returning to the festival after a long gap due to the pandemic. I’m very excited".

Chauhan has produced a 400-gram variety of Langra Aam and adds, “I wish to name it Yogi after the name of UP’s chief minister and my son. It will also be a tribute to all the yogis of Bharat".
The festival will be held at multiple locations in Delhi. The venues will be full of fun activities and offers for people of all ages. The festival is expected to be a hit among people. 

Mango Festival 2023: Schedule
    • Name: 32nd Mango Festival

      
    • Venue: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri
      
    • Date: July 7 to July 9
      
    • Timings: 11am to 9pm
      
    • Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri (East) on the Blue line.

Topics :Indian mangoesmango festivalmango production

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

