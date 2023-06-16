Home / India News / Mangoes draw high prices as erratic weather affects production

Mangoes draw high prices as erratic weather affects production

A farmer sold the Miyazaki variety for Rs 30,000 a piece, or equal to the price of five grams of 24-carat gold; low production this year has driven up prices

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mangoes draw high prices as erratic weather affects production

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sawakat Hussain, a farmer from Bengal’s Birbhum district, brought Miyazaki —  the world’s most expensive variety of mango — to the mango festival in Siliguri last week. It fetched him Rs 30,000 a piece, or equal to the price of five grams of 24-carat gold.
Kohitoor, a speciality mango from Bengal, fetched Rs 2,500 a piece at the same event.

Even the more common varieties of mangoes are fetching higher prices this year as unfavourable climatic conditions have hurt production.
Mango traders said that production of Alphonso mangoes, which are called 'hapoos' in Maharashtra and the Konkan belt, has halved to about 2.5 million boxes (each containing six dozen mangoes) and this, in turn, has driven up their prices, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

The Kesar mangoes from Gujarat have also become costlier.
Lower production is also affecting exports. The UAE, Qatar, the UK, the US, Kuwait, Oman, Canada, Singapore, Bahrain and Bhutan are the top importing countries. In FY23, India had exported mangoes worth Rs 360 crores to these nations.

Sanjay Pansare, director (fruit) at the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), said that the early crop of Alphonso mangoes in February was huge, but the production in April and May decreased significantly, which led to increase in prices.
"Climatic conditions have impacted the production and the arrival (of mangoes) to the mandi,” he said.

Alphonso mangoes that come to markets early in December-January, before the main mango season, fetch a price of Rs 5,000 per dozen or more.
Kaushal Khakhar, an exporter of fruit and vegetables, told ET that when it comes to mangoes, price is not a barrier for Indians.

Khakhar said that even overseas Indians are ready to pay a premium for top-quality Indian mangoes. Hapoos mangoes were sold for $50 per dozen in the US last year.
“This year, the price is $25 to $35," he said. 

The fall in price is due to lower freight rates.
The Miyazaki mangoes that Hussain sold at the Siliguri mango festival were bought by local people, underlining India’s love for the fruit.

Talking to ET, Hussain said that he bought a few saplings of the Miyazaki variety from Bangladesh and after one-and-a-half years of planting, he got 38 mangoes. 
“The plant needs extraordinary care,” he said.

A Miyazaki mango weighs 350 grams and can go up to 900 grams. In the international market, this variety can cost around Rs 2.5 lakh per kg.

Also Read

Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues orange alert in parts of Rajasthan today

India records 69 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,017

Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into storm

J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

Electric cables catch fire on under-construction Metro line-4 in Thane

Topics :mango festivalMango pricemango exports

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story