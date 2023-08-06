Home / India News / Manipur Police recovers 1,195 looted arms so far from across the state

Manipur Police recovers 1,195 looted arms so far from across the state

Besides, thousands of ammunition were also recovered, mostly from the valley districts

Press Trust of India Imphal
"Security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition," it said in a statement on Saturday evening | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Manipur Police said it has so far recovered 1,195 looted arms from different parts of the state.

In a statement, it said 1,057 arms were recovered from the valley districts and 138 arms from the hill districts.

Besides, thousands of ammunition were also recovered, mostly from the valley districts.

"Security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition," it said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Director-General of Police Rajiv Singh said strict action will be taken against the people indulging in looting of arms from security forces.

The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence, which has been continuing for the last three months, has claimed over 160 lives so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent and most of them live in the hill districts.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal after search op conducted: Police

17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day after curfew reimposed in Imphal

Arms, ammunition 'looted' from armouries: CBI visit crime scenes in Manipur

Sec 144 imposed after mob set police station on fire in Odisha's Kandhamal

Delhi Police seeks information of Northeast residents to enhance safety

Demand on data-related issues, concessions on dairy out of India-UK FTA

High-level India-EU meetings this month to boost FTA talks, says official

Terrorist gunned down as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

Topics :ManipurPoliceImphalClashesviolence

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story