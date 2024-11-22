Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manipur violence claimed 258 lives since May last year: Security Advisor

"The total number of deaths is 258 including militants," Singh while addressing a press conference after holding a security review meeting here

Manipur violence
NOV. 13, 2024 A truck damaged after armed militants set it on fire, in Jiribam district, Manipur, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed 258 lives since May last year, the state government's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh said on Friday.

He said that the state would get around 90 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), over and above the 198 companies that are already in Manipur.

"The total number of deaths is 258 including militants," Singh while addressing a press conference after holding a security review meeting here.

The security advisor said that 32 people were arrested in connection with vandalism and torching of properties of ministers and MLAs while around 3,000 looted weapons have been recovered.

Topics :Manipur govtManipur

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

