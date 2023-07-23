Home / India News / Manipur violence: Security tightened across Mizoram amid protests

Manipur violence: Security tightened across Mizoram amid protests

Security was beefed up across Mizoram on Sunday ahead of state-wide protests by Mizo organisations against violence in Manipur and amid reports of Meiteis leaving the state

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur Violence

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Security was beefed up across Mizoram on Sunday ahead of state-wide protests by Mizo organisations against violence in Manipur and amid reports of Meiteis leaving the state after a statement by an ex-militant group, police said.

While 78 people flew to Manipur on Sunday in three flights, 65 people travelled to the neighbouring state on Saturday. However, it was not immediately clear how many of these people were regular passengers, and how many were fleeing out of fear as these were scheduled commercial flights, officials said.

Another 41 Meitei people from Mizoram went to Assam's Cachar district by road after the ex-militants' group asked the community to leave the state following the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, they said.

Also, 31 Mizo students from Manipur returned to Mizoram due to the prevailing situation there, they added.

NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), will stage demonstrations across the state on Tuesday to extend solidarity to the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur.

Mizoram's Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla held a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the security arrangements, a statement said.

Measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Meitei people in various parts of the state were also reviewed, it said.

Shukla directed police officers to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance in all districts, especially in vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incidents.

He emphasized the need for a sufficient number of reserve forces with vehicles and officers to facilitate quick deployment in case of any incident.

The DGP and a team of senior police officers also visited locations in Aizawl where the demonstration will be held on Tuesday.

The state police along with administrative officials are maintaining a close watch on the situation, the statement said.

Senior officers and police personnel are working to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri people living in various parts of Mizoram, it said.

Underscoring its commitment to protecting all citizens and upholding communal harmony, the state police also urged civil society organisations, NGOs and the public to assist them in maintaining peace and tranquility.

On Saturday, Mizoram Home Secretary H Lalengmawia held a meeting with leaders of the Meitei community and assured them of safety and security.

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) later also clarified that the statement it issued was misconstrued. It said the statement was issued as an advisory requesting the Meitei community living in Mizoram to exercise caution in light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Also Read

Mizoram taking steps to evacuate people stranded in Manipur: Zoramthanga

Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Former Mizoram minister Beichhua to join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Andhra CM congratulates Satwiksairaj, Chirag for winning Korean Open

Threads alert to Elon Musk stays but the downloads are falling steeply

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' at Gandhinagar on July 28

Govt portal pins 285,000 missing phones, but only 20,771 recovered

NSG team collects evidence from Shimla eatery rocked by explosion

Topics :ManipurMizoram

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story