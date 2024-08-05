Manish Sisodia not innocent, 'neck deep' in scam: ED, CBI tell SC

During the Supreme Court hearing of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia ’s bail plea on Monday, additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI and ED, said that the former Delhi deputy chief minister was not an innocent person picked up for political reasons but was involved “neck deep in the scam.”

The court was hearing pleas filed by Sisodia, who was seeking bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the matter for alleged corruption and money laundering. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court adjourned the hearing for the day and will take it up again on Monday. This is Sisodia’s third bail plea before the top court.

During the July 29 hearing, Raju had said it was Sisodia’s second special leave petition challenging the same Delhi High Court order. “The same order can't be challenged twice,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, Sisodia contended that his custody has now lasted 16 months while the trial against him has not progressed since October. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023.

Notably, on July 29, the CBI filed its final chargesheet in the case, in which it did not name Sisodia as an accused. The charge sheet named Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five others, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Sisodia’s plea in the apex court challenged the Delhi High Court’s May 21 order dismissing his bail pleas. This followed after the HC rejected his bail applications in the two cases after he challenged a trial court’s April 30 order.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which was introduced in November 2021 and later scrapped in September 2022. The policy came under scrutiny after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation in May 2022.