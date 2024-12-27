Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Manmohan Singh's reforms for our economy have left indelible mark: RBI Guv

Manmohan Singh's reforms for our economy have left indelible mark: RBI Guv

Singh, the former prime minister and finance minister, also served as the RBI governor between 1982 and 1985

Manmohan Singh
Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night at the age of 92 | File Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manmohan Singh's contributions as the architect of India's economic reforms have left an indelible mark, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday as he paid tribute to the departed soul.

Singh, the former prime minister and finance minister, also served as the RBI governor between 1982 and 1985.

"I am deeply saddened on the passing away of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary economist and former RBI Governor. His contributions as the architect of India's economic reforms have left an indelible mark. @RBI joins the nation in mourning this huge," Malhotra said in a post on X.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night at the age of 92.

When Singh took the reins of the finance ministry in 1991, India's fiscal deficit was close to 8.5 per cent of the GDP, the balance of payments deficit was huge and the current account deficit was close to 3.5 per cent of GDP.

To make things worse, foreign reserves were just enough to pay for two weeks of imports, indicating that the Indian economy was in deep crisis.

Also Read

Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi visit former PM's residence

Manmohan's legacy as PM: Goodwill earned in 1st stint, but slips in the 2nd

Manmohan Singh: Peerless policymaker who transformed equity markets

Times when Manmohan Singh was an economist first, a politician second

World leaders mourn 'Great Champion' Manmohan Singh's passing

Against this backdrop, the new economic era was brought in through the Union Budget 1991-92 presented by Singh.

It was a turning point in the economic history of independent India which witnessed bold economic reforms, abolition of licence raj and opening of many sectors to private players and foreign players so that capital could flow in.

Singh served as Prime Minister of the country for two consecutive terms 2004-09 and 2009-14.

He is survived by wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP CM Adityanath orders strict monitoring of police's infra projects

LIVE: India, China reach consensus to restore ground situation along LAC, says MoD year-end review

Prashant Kishor gives ultimatum to Bihar govt, vows to lead BPSC protest

British covered up truth, filled minds of Indians with lies: RSS Chief

Manmohan Singh, India's reformist leader and former PM, passes away at 92

Topics :Manmohan SinghReserve Bank of IndiaFinance ministerFinance MinistryIndian EconomyRBI Governor

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story