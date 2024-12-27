Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Manmohan Singh dedicated his life to reforms, says PM Modi
Manmohan Singh Death Live Updates: Catch all the latest news developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Home Ministry has announced that a 7-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night.
In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
"The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi," the communication said. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
Condoling Singh's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: "His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives." Recalling their interactions when he was the Gujarat chief minister and Singh the country's prime minister, Modi said they would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance.” A national mourning of 7 days has been declared, while all government programmes scheduled for Friday have been cancelled. A Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow has also been called off. Singh presided over a period of unprecedented growth during his tenure as prime minister. Between 2004 and 2014, India witnessed rapid economic expansion, the fastest since Independence, emerging as a nearly $2 trillion economy.
11:16 AM
News update: Manmohan Singh's demise a big loss to nation, says PM Modi
11:13 AM
Manmohan Singh's life was reflection of his honesty, simplicity: PM Modi
Manmohan Singh's life will always be lesson on how a person can attain success by rising above deprivation, struggle, PM Modi stated today.
11:10 AM
Extend my condolences to Manmohan Singh's family and admirers, says PM Modi
The passing away of Manmohan Singh is deeply saddening, says PM Modi.
11:06 AM
News update: Rahul Gandhi arrives at former PM Manmohan Singh's residence in Delhi to pay last respects
11:01 AM
Manmohan Singh led honest and humble life, says PM Modi
Manohan Singh dedicated his life to reforms, PM Modi stated today.
10:08 AM
National flag to be flown at half-mast during state mourning: Govt
In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
"The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi," the home ministry said in a communication.
Topics : Manmohan Singh Narendra Modi Congress BJP
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:23 AM IST