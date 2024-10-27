Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi cites 'Chhota Bheem', praises Indian animation sector

Citing the popularity of Indian animated series such as 'Chhota Bheem', 'Hanuman' and 'Motu-Patlu', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is on the way to ushering in a new revolution in the world of animation and urged the people to take the resolve of making the country a global animation powerhouse.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, he said India's animation characters and movies, on account of content and creativity, are being loved all over the world.

"You must remember the days when 'Chhota Bheem' started airing on TV.Children can never forget that; there was so much excitement about 'Chhota Bheem'! You would be surprised that today 'Dholakpur ka Dhol' attracts children not only in India but also in other countries. Similarly, our other animated serials such as 'Krishna', 'Hanuman', 'Motu-Patlu' also have a fan-following all over the world," the prime minister said.

"You might have noticed that from the smartphone to the cinema screen, gaming console to virtual reality, animation is omnipresent. India is on the way to ushering in a new revolution in the world of animation," Modi asserted.

He also pointed out that the gaming space of India is also expanding rapidly and Indian games are also gaining popularity all over the world.

"When I met leading gamers of India a few months ago... I got an opportunity to know and understand the amazing creativity and quality of Indian games. Indeed, in the country, there's a constant wave of creative energy," he said.

In the world of animation, 'Made in India' and 'Made by Indians' can be noticed everywhere, Modi said.

"You will be happy to know that today India's talent is also a significant part of foreign productions. Be it the present day Spider-Man or Transformers, in both these movies, Harinarayan Rajeev's contribution has been highly appreciated by people," he said.

Animation studios of India, are working with world famous production companies such as Disney and Warner Brothers, Modi noted.

"Today our youth are creating original Indian content, which reflects glimpses of our culture. These are being watched all over the world," he said.

Modi stressed that today, the animation sector has donned the form of an industry that is powering other industries, just as VR Tourism is getting famous these days.

"Through a virtual tour you can view the Ajanta caves, take a stroll through the Konark temple corridor or enjoy the ghats of Varanasi. All these VR animation marvels have been made by Indian creators. After seeing these places through VR, many people want to visit these tourist places in reality, i.e. virtual tour of a tourist destination has become a medium of creating curiosity in the minds of people," he said.

Today in this sector, along with animators, the demand for storytellers, writers, voice-over experts, musicians, game developers, VR and AR experts is also constantly rising, he said.

"Therefore, I would like to tell the youth of India - expand your creativity. Who knows, the world's next super hit animation might emerge out of your computer! The next viral game could be your creation! Your innovation in educational animations can achieve great success," he said.

Noting that the 'World Animation Day' will be celebrated on October 28, he called on the people to take the resolve of making India a global animation powerhouse.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's mantra of success - 'Take an idea, Make that one idea your life', Modi said the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is also riding on this mantra of success, and noted this campaign has become a part of our collective consciousness.

"It has become our inspiration at every step. Self-reliance has become not only our policy, but our passion as well. Not that long ago... just 10 years ago, if someone had said then, that some complex technology was to develop in India, many people would not believe it and many would ridicule it - but today the same people are amazed to see the success of the country," Modi said.

Becoming self-reliant, India is doing wonders in every sector, he asserted.

"Just think, India, which used to import mobile phones once upon a time, is the world's second largest manufacturer today. India, which once was the biggest buyer of defence equipment in the world, is now also exporting to 85 countries. Today, in space technology, India has become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon," he said.

He said this campaign of self-reliance is no longer just a government campaign now and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is becoming a people's campaign with success in every field, the prime minister said.

"Just as this month, we inaugurated Asia's largest 'Imaging Telescope MACE' in Hanle, Ladakh. It is situated at a height of 4300 metres. Do you know what is special about it as well? It is 'Made in India'. Imagine, the place where the cold dips to minus 30 degrees, where there is a shortage of even oxygen, it is there that our scientists have achieved something that no other nation in Asia has done," he said.

Even though the Hanle Telescope is watching a distant world, it is also showing us something more -- the capabilities of self-reliant India, Modi said.

He urged people to share as many examples of India becoming self-reliant as possible.

"What new innovation have you noticed in your neighbourhood? Which Local Start-up has impressed you the most? Along with hashtag Aatmanirbhar Innovation,write down this information on social media and celebrate Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said.

In this festive season, Modi urged people to strengthen this campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and asked them to do their shopping with the mantra of Vocal for Local.

"This is the new India where the impossible is just a challenge... where Make in India has now turned into Make for the world, where every citizen is an innovator, where every challenge is an opportunity," Modi said.

"We not only have to make India self-reliant, but also strengthen our country as a global powerhouse of innovation," he said.