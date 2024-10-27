Business Standard
Home / India News / Awareness essential to protect oneself from 'cyber arrest' scams: PM Modi

Awareness essential to protect oneself from 'cyber arrest' scams: PM Modi

Prime minister played a representative video to show how such criminals pose as probe agency officials to prey on people's fear after gathering detailed information about their potential victims

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the cyber crime of "digital arrests", noting that it has hit all sections of society and urging people to adopt the mantra of "stop, think and take action" when faced with such a scam.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

The prime minister played a representative video to show how such criminals pose as probe agency officials to prey on people's fear after gathering detailed information about their potential victims.

 

He said, "Beware of Digital Arrest frauds.No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for such an investigation."  Modi asked people to dial 1930 to connect with national cyber helpline or connect with its portal and also inform police about such a crime.

They should record such conversations and also take screenshots, he said touching on the crime which has been frequently reported.

In his broadcast, the prime minister also lauded increasing impact Indian talents have been making in the world of animation.

He said a wave of creative energy is sweeping India. 'Made in India' and 'Made by India' is shining brightly in the world of animation, he added.

More From This Section

Actor Thalapathy Vijay recently unveiled the flag and anthem of his party Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The flag is homage to Tamil kings of the Sangam Age. (PHOTO: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: 'Thalapathy' Vijay to talk politics publicly at first meeting

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Govt to push green energy plans, will list ALMM for solar PV cells by 2026

Ayodhya Diwali Festival

Diwali brings renewed hope for young potters and traditional crafts

Ericsson

Ericsson anticipates growth in India driven by network densification

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi air quality dips again, Gopal Rai urges urgent action on pollution

The prime minister said Indian animation characters like Chhota Bheem, Krishna and Motu Patlu have become widely popular. Indian content and creativity are being liked across the globe, he added.

India is on way to creating revolution in animation, and Indian games are also getting popular, Modi said.

The effort for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is also making strides in every sector, he said, noting that the country is exporting its defence products to over 85 countries now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges nation to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of 'great men'

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: 'Stop, Think, Take Action' to combat cybercrime, no provision of 'digital arrest' says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi salutes 'indomitable spirit, courage' of soldiers on Infantry Day

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez

Spanish PM to arrive today, inaugurate aircraft facility with PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Committed to give future-ready, globally relevant skill training: PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Made in India animation gaming industry Cyber fraud Cyber crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon