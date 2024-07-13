Manoj Jarange to sit on indefinite fast from July 20 for Maratha quota

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday announced to launch indefinite fast from July 20 if the government fails to grant the reservation to Marathas by midnight on July 13.

Jarange has urged the Marathas to gather in Mumbai for the next phase of the agitation, with the schedule to be declared on July 20.

Speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he stated that the protest for Maratha reservation will resume on July 20 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district if their demands are not met by midnight.

"The one-month deadline for the government to implement the Maratha quota has ended today. Today, I tell the government that nine demands of the Maratha community should be fulfilled. It is just the end of the first phase. More phases of the tour are in the pipeline," he said.

He emphasised that if the government fails to grant the reservation by tonight, the agitation will be reignited on July 20, and he will also join the protest in Mumbai.

Jarange has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognizing all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their "sage soyre" (blood relatives) as Marathas. In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs amid ongoing protests.

Stating that the July 20 deadline is the "last chance" for the government, Jarange expressed his reluctance to come to Mumbai but said he has no other option.

"We don't want to come to Mumbai and also don't want to defeat their 288 candidates. This is the last chance for the government. I want the power of the state to remain in the hands of the poor Maratha community," he added.

Jarange announced he would reveal the next steps on the following Saturday, warning that if Marathas from Marathwada come out, Mumbai residents might have to leave the city.

He accused the state government of attempting to deceive the Maratha community by holding meetings with individuals not involved in the quota issue.

"If the reservation is not given and Maratha community people move to Mumbai, it will take a 300 km area to accommodate them. On the day I launch indefinite fast, I will declare whether to contest elections or to defeat 288 candidates and the date of going to Mumbai," he added.

Jarange claimed that 11 MLCs won legislative council elections with the support of Maratha MLAs on Friday.

"If Marathas are harassed by newly-elected MLCs, we will not tolerate it," he said, warning OBC leaders who have benefited from Maratha votes not to antagonise the Maratha community.

He indicated that the fight for reservations now includes Muslims, Rajputs, Lingayats, and Dhangar communities, while targeting OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal.