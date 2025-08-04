Monsoon fury: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; more showers likely

Amid ongoing monsoon-induced calamities across Himachal Pradesh, the state continues to reel under the devastating impact with severe disruptions across vital public utilities and a mounting death toll.

The SDMA on Sunday released its latest landslide monitoring report, highlighting risk levels across 22 locations in districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan, based on real-time monitoring inputs.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh, a total of 179 people have lost their lives since June 20, including 101 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 78 in road accidents attributed to treacherous weather conditions.

As of the evening of August 3, the disaster has rendered 296 roads impassable, 134 power distribution transformers out of service, and 266 water supply schemes disrupted, highlighting the widespread infrastructural damage caused by torrential rains across the hill state. ALSO READ: 8 killed, 21 hurt as bus falls 100 feet off road in Himachal's Mandi Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, which together account for a major share of road blockages and public service breakdowns. National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods, cutting off vital access routes. The SDMA report noted that the cumulative damage to public property, including roads, power lines, water systems, health infrastructure, and schools, exceeds Rs 1,71,495 lakh, with over 88,800 hectares of crops affected, primarily in agriculture and horticulture.

ALSO READ: Monsoon havoc kills 135 in Himachal; landslides, floods claim 76 lives Officials are working around the clock to restore access and resume services, but continuous rainfall and terrain instability are hampering rescue and relief operations. The SDMA has advised residents to remain alert, avoid travel in vulnerable zones, and adhere to weather advisories as more rains are forecast in the coming days. Earlier in the Sunday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) highlighted risk levels across 22 locations in districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan, based on real-time monitoring inputs. According to the report, two locations, Baldun in Nurpur (Kangra) and Dakshi in Solan, have been classified under 'High' landslide risk. At the same time, the majority of other zones have been recorded under 'Moderate' risk.

ALSO READ: Rivers in spate after heavy rain in Bihar, CM urges officials to stay alert In Kangra district, Baldun (Nurpur) is marked as High risk; Dharamshala and Colony are reported as Moderate risk. Solan district: Both Dagshai and Dakshi are under active surveillance; Dakshi is flagged as High risk. In Mandi district, a significant cluster of monitoring stations, including the Griffon Peak series (1-6, 8-10), Sanarli-2, Tattapani, and Vishwakarma Temple, is reporting a Moderate risk. One site, Godha Farm 2, is marked as "Not Working."In Shimla, the Jutogh area continues to report Moderate risk, with monitoring functional. One critical site near Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi is operating without a landslide monitoring system. It is currently being assessed based on weather data predictions alone, highlighting potential gaps in real-time monitoring infrastructure.

The SDMA said that all functional monitoring units are currently operational except for the one mentioned above. Local administrations have been alerted, and precautionary advisories are expected to follow depending on evolving weather patterns. ALSO READ: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next 12 hours in several parts of the state. In the next 12 hours, light to moderate rain is likely at many places and heavy rain at one or two places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, visited the disaster-affected areas of Thunag, Bakshyar, and Janjehli in the Siraj Assembly Constituency of the Mandi district. ALSO READ: IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in India for August-September 2025 During the visit, the Governor met with the affected families and distributed essential relief materials. The Governor first interacted with disaster victims in Thunag and remarked that the subdivision has suffered the most damage in the recent natural calamity, with extensive losses to private property, land, and livestock. Commending the resilience of the local people, Governor Shukla said, "Despite the massive loss, the courage and determination of the residents here are truly commendable. While complete compensation for the damage is not possible, every effort will be made to provide assistance at all levels."