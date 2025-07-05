'Modi will meekly bow to Trump': Rahul Gandhi slams PM over tariff deadline

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the latter would "meekly bow" to a trade tariff deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline."

His remarks come just days ahead of the July 9 deadline for countries, including India, to finalise trade deals with the US and avoid steep reciprocal tariffs.

India committed to fair, balanced trade agreements: Piyush Goyal

Responding to speculation around the impending deadline, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed that India is committed to finalising trade deals only when they serve the nation’s interests.

ALSO READ: India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO “India never does a trade deal based on a deadline. Only when a deal is baked and in national interest, only then we accept it,” Goyal said on Friday at the Toy Biz International B2B Expo. He emphasised that India is in active negotiations with multiple countries — including the US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Chile, and Peru — and that any free trade agreement must be a win-win for both sides. “An FTA is possible only when both countries benefit... national interest will always be supreme,” he added.

Trump tariffs: Talks with US ongoing, deadline nears An Indian delegation, led by Department of Commerce Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, was in Washington from June 27 and extended its visit to iron out key differences with US trade officials. However, an interim bilateral trade agreement has not yet been finalised. ALSO READ: Trump to start sending tariff letters Friday; global duties begin August 1 The deadline is critical. On April 2, President Trump had announced a 26 per cent duty on Indian exports under his "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariff plan. Though this was suspended for 90 days, the pause ends on July 9. Without a deal, Indian exporters — especially in sectors like textiles, leather, and auto components — may face the steep duty on shipments to the US.