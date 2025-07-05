Home / India News / One dead, more feared trapped as part of coal mine collapses in Jharkhand

One dead, more feared trapped as part of coal mine collapses in Jharkhand

'One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped,' Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh said

Coal mine, Coal
An administrative team has been dispatched for relief and rescue operation | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Ramgarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One person was killed and some others were feared trapped after a portion of a coal mine collapsed during illegal mining in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area in the district.

An administrative team has been dispatched for relief and rescue operation, they said.

"One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped," Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that some villagers were involved in illegal mining of coal at the site.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI: We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi to witness cloudy skies, high humidity over weekend, light rain today

Punjab govt to introduce anti-sacrilege law in special Assembly session

Prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead, Oppn says 'Jungle Raj'

Karnataka govt suspends 2 officials over unnatural death of 5 tigers

Shubhanshu Shukla shares Indian food, struggles most with sleep aboard ISS

Topics :JharkhandCoal minescoal mine

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story