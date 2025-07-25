Home / India News / 4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

The incident took place at approximately 8:30 am at Piplodi Government School in Manohar Thana

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the school roof collapse incident in Jhalawar district
At least four children lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after the roof of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday.
 
Collapse at Piplodi Government School
 
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am at the Piplodi Government School located in Manohar Thana. According to officials, around 40 students, along with teachers and other staff members, were present on the premises when the roof of the single-storey structure suddenly gave way.
 
“Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told news agency PTI.
 
Police said the children were rescued from the debris with the assistance of teachers and local villagers. Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He also directed officials to visit the site promptly and ensure that the injured children receive proper medical care. 
"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," the minister stated. He added that he would get a high-level inquiry conducted to find out why the incident took place.
 
Critically injured students referred to specialised centre
 
Circle Inspector Nandkishore of the Manohar Thana police station in Jhalawar stated that two critically injured students had been referred to a specialised health facility for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, six others are currently receiving care at SRG Hospital.
 
A total of 27 students were enrolled in the upper primary section of the government school located in Piplod village, according to Station House Officer Vijendra Singh of the Dangipura police station. 
 
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot prays for swift recovery 
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured students. “I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on X.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

