4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

At least four children lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after the roof of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday.

Collapse at Piplodi Government School

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am at the Piplodi Government School located in Manohar Thana. According to officials, around 40 students, along with teachers and other staff members, were present on the premises when the roof of the single-storey structure suddenly gave way.

“Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told news agency PTI.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," the minister stated. He added that he would get a high-level inquiry conducted to find out why the incident took place. Police said the children were rescued from the debris with the assistance of teachers and local villagers. Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He also directed officials to visit the site promptly and ensure that the injured children receive proper medical care.