Mass movement to be launched against drug menace in Himachal: Dy CM

The theme of the program is Walk for Life - an initiative against drug addiction, the deputy chief minister informed

Press Trust of India Una (HP)
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said a mass movement will be launched in the state against the drug menace.

Agnihotri said an 8-km long walk against the drug menace will be flagged off by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla from Haroli to Kangar in the Haroli Assembly constituency on June 27.

He also called upon the political leaders not to interfere with cases related to drug smuggling and ensure that no political pressure is put on authorities to save the chitta' smugglers.

Talking to the media persons here, he said that being a border district, Una is vulnerable to drug smuggling and therefore the walk is significant.

The theme of the program is Walk for Life - an initiative against drug addiction, the deputy chief minister informed.

Thousands of students, various institutions and people from different sections of society will be a part of this walk, he said.

Several events like slogan writing, painting competitions and others will be organised before the event, Agnihotri added.

Himachal PradeshDrugDrug Racket

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

