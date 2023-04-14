Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out in wheelchair manufacturing company in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out due to a short circuit in a wheelchair manufacturing company in Sector 4 of IMT Manesar here on Friday

Gurugram
Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
A massive fire broke out due to a short circuit in a wheelchair manufacturing company in Sector 4 of IMT Manesar here on Friday.

More than 100 employees were working at the company at the time of the incident. However, all of them managed to come out safely, according to a fire department official.

Fire officer Narender Yadav said they received a call at 5.15 pm regarding the fire at Forza Medi India Private Limited in Sector 4 of IMT Manesar.

The fire department team reached the spot and pressed 12 fire tenders into service which managed to douse off the flame after two-and-a-half hours of effort, the official said.

The fire spread rapidly from the ground floor to the first due to machinery and goods in the plant. The company has suffered a big loss in the incident, added Yadav.

Fire accidentGurugram

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

