Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today
(Viral video confirmed by police) — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023
The heavy boulders sliding down from the mountain reduced three cars to heaps of metal, resulting in the death of two persons while injuring three others
First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:58 AM IST