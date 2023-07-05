Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

On a highway in Nagaland, a horrifying video has gone viral that shows two huge boulders sliding down and crushing two stationary cars. Within seconds, a smaller boulder can be seen slamming into a third vehicle.

The episode is said to have occurred on National Highway 29 near the Old Chumoukedima police checkpost at around 5 pm. The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of two people and the injuries to three others.

The incident was captured by the dashcam of a car behind the damaged cars. Ever since it was posted, the video has rocked social media. The cars were approaching from Kohima, and they were reduced to heaps of metal due to the boulders' crushing impact.

One person died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Referral Hospital. The hospital is treating the three injured people right now. One individual got stuck inside one of the vehicles, for which a rescue operation was conducted.