Home / India News / Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

The heavy boulders sliding down from the mountain reduced three cars to heaps of metal, resulting in the death of two persons while injuring three others

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Nagaland highway landslide

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On a highway in Nagaland, a horrifying video has gone viral that shows two huge boulders sliding down and crushing two stationary cars. Within seconds, a smaller boulder can be seen slamming into a third vehicle.

The episode is said to have occurred on National Highway 29 near the Old Chumoukedima police checkpost at around 5 pm. The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of two people and the injuries to three others.

Nagaland Highway Landslide: Impact
The incident was captured by the dashcam of a car behind the damaged cars. Ever since it was posted, the video has rocked social media. The cars were approaching from Kohima, and they were reduced to heaps of metal due to the boulders' crushing impact.

One person died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Referral Hospital. The hospital is treating the three injured people right now. One individual got stuck inside one of the vehicles, for which a rescue operation was conducted.

Nagaland Highway Landslide: Officials
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio mourned the deaths due to the landslide and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the departed and announced free medical treatment costs for the injured. He confirmed that the area where the accident occurred is referred to as "pakala pahar," and that it is well-known for its rockfalls and landslides.

"The Nagaland government will continue to pursue the central government to take immediate steps for the safety infrastructure at the dangerous locations all along the highway," Chief Minister Rio stated. "It concerns our citizens' lives and safety. The concerned agency must establish the necessary safety infrastructure. There should be no compromise in ensuring the safety of our citizens with the advancement of technology in India and the resources available to the Government of India," he added.

Also Read

Neiphiu Rio resigns as Nagaland CM ahead of swearing-in on March 7

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to run the government for the 5th term

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio wins Angami-II seat by 15,824 votes, says ECI

Govt cannot allow constitutional crisis if societies don't participate: Rio

Nagaland braces for tough contest as polling set to be held tomorrow

Good news! Restaurants can remain open round the clock in Haryana

PM Modi, Thakur congratulate football team on SAFF Championship victory

Muslim groups in Kerala to put up legal, political fight against UCC

Water level in 75% reservoirs in India below 40% their capacity: Report

We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

Topics :landslideNagalandroad accident

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story