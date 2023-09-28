Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

A total of five railway employees were suspended after an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train broke the buffer dead end and climbed platform number two of Uttar Pradesh' s Mathura railway station on Tuesday. However, no casualties were reported as passengers had de-boarded the train.

While the matter is being investigated at a higher level, a joint report in the incident found that a staffer named Sachin was watching his mobile phone while handling the train and was also mildly drunk.

A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media, in which a man — distracted by his phone — can be seen entering the main coach and putting his bag down. Within a minute of this, the train can be seen moving towards the platform. The Railways has not yet given an official confirmation about the video.



Mathura Train accident caught on camera — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) September 28, 2023



Sources, while explaining the prima facie reason for the incident, said that after the train arrived at the platform, Sachin entered the DTC cab (engine) while looking at his phone. He then carelessly placed his bag on the engine's throttle and got busy on his phone again.

The throttle could not handle the pressure of the bag and went into the forward position, causing the EMU to move towards the platform.

"It broke the dead end of the platform and half of the coach climbed onto the elevated portion of platform number 2, leading to breakdown of OHE [overhead wire]," the report said.

Following the incident, Sachin reportedly underwent a breath analyser test, which showed a reading of 47 mg/100 ml, suggesting that he was mildly drunk.

A source from the Agra Railway Division told News18 that Sachin "has been sent for a medical test in which his blood sample will be taken to find out the exact level of alcohol consumption".

Who all were suspended and why?

Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal suspended the five persons, including Sachin, in connection with the incident. Of the other four, Harbhajan Singh, Brajesh Kumar, and Kuljeet are technical staff, and Govid Hari Sharma is a loco pilot.

The report further stated that while it is common practice for technicians to receive the DTC cab (engine) key, in this case, the technician sent Sachin to do so.

After the train arrived at Mathura station at 10:49 pm, the loco pilot was relieved of his duty and exited the cab, after which Sachin entered the cab to grab the keys. Within seconds of his entering the cab, the train started moving, broke the dead end, and half of its portion climbed onto the platform.

Drunk helper's statement

In a written statement, Sachin said that according to the instructions received from the duty in-charge, he asked for the cab key from the loco pilot, who told him it was inside the cab.

According to Sachin's statement, the train started moving on its own when he entered the cab and put his bag there.

He said that he got scared and started applying the emergency brake, but by that time the train had already entered the platform.

He added that following an inspection by the in-charge, it was found that the throttle was in the forward position and key was also in its position. Sachin blamed the loco pilot for leaving the train functions in 'switched on' mode. On the other hand, the loco pilot said that he had handed the key to Sachin before the latter entered the cab.

(With inputs from agency)