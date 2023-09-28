Swachh Bharat Mission: 100% of UP villages declared open-defecation-free

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II by ensuring that 100 per cent of its villages have attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status. This encompasses all 95,767 villages in the state.

To qualify for ODF Plus status, villages must also implement solid waste or liquid waste management systems in addition to maintaining their ODF status. This achievement contributes to the goals set for Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II for the financial year 2024-25.

As of January 1, 2023, Uttar Pradesh had only 15,088 ODF Plus villages. However, in just nine months, the state rapidly accelerated its efforts, and since the commencement of the ongoing financial year, over 80,000 villages have achieved this status.

According to a release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, capacity building at the Panchayat level and on-site guidance were crucial in facilitating this swift implementation.

Out of the 95,767 ODF Plus villages, 81,744 are categorised as ODF Plus aspiring villages with arrangements for either solid or liquid waste management. Furthermore, 10,217 villages are ODF Plus rising villages with arrangements for both waste management types. Lastly, 3,806 villages are classified as ODF Plus model villages.

Up to now, 15,649 villages have implemented solid waste management systems, while 95,048 villages have liquid waste management arrangements in place.

This accomplishment aligns with the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) - 2023 campaign, which is celebrated annually from September 15 to October 2 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). Approximately 8.8 million people participated in mass mobilisation and Shramdaan activities, further accelerating the attainment of ODF Plus status. Awards were presented to Gram Panchayats that showcased exemplary work, which were declared ODF Plus Model Panchayats.

An ODF Plus Model village is one that not only sustains its ODF status but also has comprehensive arrangements for both solid and liquid waste management. These villages demonstrate visual cleanliness and display ODF Plus information, education and communication (IEC) messages.

With all its villages having received this status, Uttar Pradesh has successfully transitioned from ODF to ODF Plus within the framework of Swachh Bharat Mission Phase-II, which encompasses various aspects like sustaining ODF status, waste and plastic waste management, liquid and faecal sludge management, GOBARdhan, information education and communication/behaviour change communication, and capacity building.

