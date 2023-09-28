Delhi govt launches mobile app to address school related concerns

The Delhi government on Thursday launched a mobile application to enhance the academic experience for students and teachers and empower them to raise school-related concerns, officials said.

The DoE Nirikshan app has been designed to empower the students and the teachers to raise school-related concerns and ensure their prompt redress, they said.

"The app can be accessed by using student and teacher IDs. It promises to revolutionise the way issues in Delhi government schools are addressed," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a statement.

"The DoE Nirikshan app serves as a dynamic platform for instant communication, enabling users to submit requests concerning various school-related matters to the administration directly," it added.

The DoE further said the app will play a crucial role in disseminating information and streamlining and digitising the inspection of essential attributes such as infrastructure, supplies, midday meals, stationary and uniform-related issues.

Speaking about the app's features, Education Minister Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to introducing technological interventions to make the lives of the students and the teachers easier.

"This technological intervention by the DoE will prove to be extremely helpful in quickly addressing the needs of students and teachers at school. It will also decrease the duration of complaint redressal by the school administration and the Directorate of Education," she said.

With the app, students facing challenges such as lack of adequate desks, benches or blackboards can bring these issues to the notice of their principal.

Once the concerns of the teachers and the students are submitted, they can track the status of their grievance in the app itself.

The entire process of handling complaints and queries will be monitored by deputy district education officers at the zonal, district and headquarters levels.

Exclusive access to change the status of complaints and queries will be reserved for the heads of schools.