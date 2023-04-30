'Maun ki Baat': Cong slams Modi as his radio broadcast marks 100 episodes

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over his "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast, saying the occasion of its 100th episode was heralded with great fanfare but it was "maun ki baat (silence)" on critical issues such as China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities and the wrestlers' protest.

Modi's monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, listened to the prime minister's address at different places across the country as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

Just ahead of the airing of the programme, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "Today is FekuMaster Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc."



"IIM Rohtak does some doctored study on Mann ki Baat's impacts while its Director's academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself," Ramesh said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, also took a dig at Modi, alleging that he has been silent on issues such as Chinese aggression, unemployment, price rise, charges against industrialist Gautam Adani's business conglomerate and women's security.