Stampede breaks out at Maha Kumbh amid Mauni Amavasya rush, several injured

Stampede breaks out at Maha Kumbh amid Mauni Amavasya rush, several injured

The incident occurred when a barrier broke at the Sangam, causing a surge in the dense crowd

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats today. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, leaving several people injured. Around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats today on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, according to ANI.
 
Barrier Collapse Triggers Chaos
 
The incident occurred when a barrier broke at the Sangam, causing a surge in the dense crowd. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, Akanksha Rana, confirmed that the injured had been rushed to the hospital, though the exact number is yet to be determined. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as devotees were trapped and injured, while anxious relatives flocked to hospitals in search of their loved ones.
 
 
PM Modi Reviews Situation
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures following the incident.

Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'
 
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced that seers had decided to call off the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' due to the situation. "Our saints and seers were ready for the snan when we were informed about the incident. That’s why we decided to call it off," he told PTI.
 
According to tradition, Akharas from the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a set sequence, following a grand procession to the Sangam Ghat. The seers and saints, including the ash-smeared Nagas, take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati on Mauni Amavasya, which is marked by celestial alignments and hold great spiritual significance for Hindus.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Stampede Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

