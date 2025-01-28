Mahakumbh 2025: Special trains, tight security for Mauni Amavasya gathering

The Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj is preparing for one of its holiest and most eagerly awaited events: Mauni Amavasya. This Wednesday, an estimated 100 million pilgrims are set to gather at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, for the ‘Amrit Snan’. The grand ritual believed to purify the soul and absolve sins, is a cornerstone of the festival, offering devotees the chance to receive spiritual blessings.

To ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims, the Indian Railways has rolled out an extensive plan. Railway Board Chairman and CEO, Satish Kumar, highlighted the meticulous preparation involved. “We have done meticulous planning and learned from our experience on 13-14 January. Tomorrow, 190 special trains will run in addition to the regular ones. Trains will be available every four minutes from Prayagraj, which is a great achievement,” he told news agency ANI.

Kumar emphasised that the railways are fully geared up, with 60 additional special trains scheduled and 110 regular trains running as usual. “Officers and railway staff are deployed and on alert. We are taking updates from them every minute. The war room has been activated... We expect at least 10 crore visitors tomorrow... All our machinery is very active and in coordination with the state government... 8,000-10,000 RPF personnel are deployed for the ease of passengers in trains and railway stations,” he said.

Security measures strengthened for Mauni Amavasya

As Mauni Amavasya approaches, the Uttar Pradesh government has significantly ramped up security. Over 150 million pilgrims have already visited the Mahakumbh in the past 17 days, and the authorities are prepared for even more. “We have deployed security personnel at every nook and corner, and AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones are monitoring the Mela area,” said a government spokesperson. This vast region spans several hectares, stretching along the holy banks of the Triveni Sangam.

To ensure smooth movement, the Mahakumbh Mela area has been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar urged local residents to avoid using four-wheelers and instead opt for two-wheelers or walk if bringing senior citizens to the Sangam. "Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe,” he said.

On Makar Sankranti, the largest bathing ritual, over 35 million devotees gathered for the Amrit Snan. By 8 am on Tuesday, over 4.5 million devotees had already taken their holy dip.

Mauni Amavasya and the Amrit Snan

Mauni Amavasya, observed on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya, is considered the most sacred date during Mahakumbh. Devotees believe that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into ‘Amrit’ (nectar), making the ritual even more auspicious.

The Amrit Snan (formerly known as Shahi Snan) is the grandest ritual of the Mahakumbh Mela. Millions of pilgrims travel from all corners of the world to immerse themselves in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam. The ritual is marked by the magnificent procession of saints and ascetics from various akharas, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined by astrological alignments of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the waters. Mauni Amavasya is also known as the ‘Amavasya of the Saints’, as the bath is traditionally performed in silence, a practice that symbolises inner peace and reflection.

