MCD bypoll: Delhi Metro to start 4 am services on polling, counting days

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning services on both polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD bye-elections, enabling the timely movement of polling staff deployed across 12 wards.

In a post on X on Friday, DMRC said that train operations across all lines will commence at 4:00 am on Sunday, November 30, the polling day, with trains running at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 am, after which regular Sunday schedules will resume.

"To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD Bye-Elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days," the post read.

"On Sunday, 30th November 2025 (Polling Day), train services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 and thereafter regular services as per the Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train service from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 PM instead of the usual 11:00 PM," the post further read. "On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025 (Vote Counting Day), services will commence at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM, followed by the regular weekday timetable," the post added. Earlier on November 28, the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Vijay Dev, imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the upcoming by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to an official release.