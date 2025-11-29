Delhi court sends 8 accused in India Gate protest to 7-day custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent eight accused arrested in connection with a case related to using 'pepper spray' on police personnel to seven-day judicial custody.
Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema sent the accused to seven-day judicial custody.
Earlier in the day, these protesters got relief from Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga, who granted them bail in a case related to scuffle with police personnel at the Parliament Street police station. However, Delhi Police arrested them in the 'pepper spray' case.
A total 23 protesters were arrested in two different cases registered at the Parliament Street police station and the Kartavya Path police station. Seventeen were arrested in connection with the scuffle at the Parliament Street police station and six were arrested by the Kartavya Path police in the 'pepper spray' case.
