Home / India News / Medha Patkar gets one-year probation in defamation case by Delhi LG

Medha Patkar gets one-year probation in defamation case by Delhi LG

The judge also reduced the amount of fine imposed on the 70-year-old Patkar from Rs 10 lakh to Rs one lakh

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao
Saxena had filed the case as president of the National Council of Civil Liberties against Patkar for her defamatory press release against Saxena on November 24, 2000. | Image: Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a reprieve for Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar, a Delhi court on Tuesday gave her one-year probation in the defamation case filed against her by Delhi LG V K Saxena subject to furnishing a bond of good conduct.

Hearing an appeal filed by Patkar against her conviction and five-month sentence in the case filed in 2000, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh said he has taken into consideration Patkar's age, the gravity of the offence and that she had not been previously convicted.

The judge also reduced the amount of fine imposed on the 70-year-old Patkar from Rs 10 lakh to Rs one lakh.

Probation is a method of non-institutional treatment of offenders. It is a conditional suspension of sentence in which the offender after conviction is released on bond of good behaviour instead of sending the convict to prison.

Last week, the court had upheld the magisterial court's order convicting her for the offence of defamation.

Saxena had filed the case as president of the National Council of Civil Liberties against Patkar for her defamatory press release against Saxena on November 24, 2000.

Also Read

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: KSEAB 12th Exam Results to be out today

Meghalaya principal secretary 'found dead' in hotel room in Uzbekistan

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high; Sensex climbs 1280 pts to 74,400; Nifty at 22,580

Bombay HC grants Kunal Kamra protection till April 17, seeks govt reply

Supreme Court stays HC order for CBI probe into Bengal SSC jobs case

On May 24, last year, a magisterial court had observed that Patkar's statements calling Saxena a "coward" and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions were not only defamatory per se but also crafted to incite negative perceptions about him.

Also, the accusation that the complainant was "mortgaging" the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests was a direct attack on his integrity and public service, it had said.

The arguments on sentencing were completed on May 30, following which the judgment on the quantum of sentence was reserved on June 7.

On July 1, the court sentenced her to five months simple imprisonment, following which Patkar filed an appeal in a sessions court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

Karnataka Minister apologises after huge row over Bengaluru groping case

Draft EV Policy 2.0 seeks ban on petrol, diesel & CNG 2Ws from Aug 2026

Thiruvananthapuram airport to halt flights on April 11 for divine crossover

ED summons 'Empuraan' producer Gokulam Gopalan for questioning on Apr 22

Topics :Medha PatkarDefamation casedefamation

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story