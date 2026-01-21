Mega Corporation inks pact with Rajasthan govt arm for salary-linked loans

Non-banking finance company Mega Corporation on Wednesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery (RFSDL), a state government enterprise, to implement a technology-driven salary-linked advance programme for government employees.

Under the agreement, Mega Corporation will deploy its digital lending platform, Lendingo, to enable fully regulated, transparent and payroll-integrated advances against salary.

The partnership marks Mega Corporation's formal entry into government-anchored financial infrastructure, the city-headquartered NBFC said.

The programme has been designed to provide government employees with frictionless digital access to short-term credit, while maintaining high standards of transparency, auditability and regulatory compliance, the company said in a release.