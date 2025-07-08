Meghalaya CM seeks more funds for smaller NE states from finance commission

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma advocated for enhanced financial support to the smaller Northeastern states, citing their unique geographical, economic, and developmental challenges.
Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi on Monday.
He urged the finance commission to recommend higher fund devolution and more flexible schemes to help smaller states address critical sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, and tourism.
Sangma also called for greater autonomy in the utilisation of centrally allocated funds, allowing states to design projects suited to their needs.
The commission assured him that the submissions would be carefully examined.
"North East States, while having their own unique and distinct issues, share common concerns and challenges. In this context, a joint memorandum from Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya was submitted to the 16th Finance Commission, outlining the special needs and developmental priorities of the region," Sangma posted on X.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app