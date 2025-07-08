Meghalaya CM seeks more funds for smaller NE states from finance commission

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma advocated for enhanced financial support to the smaller Northeastern states, citing their unique geographical, economic, and developmental challenges.

Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi on Monday.

"Our states face distinct issues related to terrain, infrastructure gaps, and limited revenue-generating capacities. We need special financial consideration to address these structural disadvantages," Sangma said at the meeting.

He urged the finance commission to recommend higher fund devolution and more flexible schemes to help smaller states address critical sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, and tourism.