Meghalaya govt issues helpline for their students studying in Manipur

Sangma said that over 200 residents of Meghalaya are studying in Manipur and that the Govt is putting in place a helpline for students or family members to reach out to in case of emergencies

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:25 AM IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called an urgent meeting on Thursday to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya following reports of violence in Manipur.

In the meeting attended by senior government officials, the CM highlighted that the safety of all students must be ensured. He also directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises.

Sangma said that over 200 residents of Meghalaya are studying in Manipur and that the Government is putting in place a helpline for students or family members to reach out to in case of emergencies.

The Army asked people to be careful about fake videos.

"Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the Spear Corps, indian Army said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had a telephonic conversation with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged him to appeal for peace in the wake of the recent violence.

Mizoram Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sources told ANI that the two CMs spoke for more than 45 minutes on the violent situation in the state of Manipur.

Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate."

He said the violence was the result of "misunderstanding" in the society.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

