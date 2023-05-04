Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

\r\n\tA policeman was injured after militants opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tMilitants attacked a security forces\u0026#39; party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tThe officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.\r\n\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\tThe area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.