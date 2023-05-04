Home / India News / Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

Militants attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A policeman was injured after militants opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
 
Militants attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.
 
The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.
 
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Also Read

Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists

LeT 'hybrid' terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Hybrid terrorist of LeT killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag: Police

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal in view of storm

EWS reservations: Bench led by CJI to hear petitions challenging SC verdict

Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

SC refuses to hear plea against disqualification of convicted politicians

Topics :Jammu and KashmirAnantnagTerrorist attack

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story