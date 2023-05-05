Home / India News / Wrestler's protest: Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Singhu border

Wrestler's protest: Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Singhu border

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into police custody at Singhu border, as per Delhi Police sources

IANS New Delhi
Wrestler's protest: Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Singhu border

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into police custody at Singhu border, as per Delhi Police sources.

She, along with her husband Pawan Saroha, were on way to Jantar Mantar to join the grapplers who have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.

"Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police," Phogat said in a tweet.

According to sources, she, along with Saroha, who represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won the bronze medal, were taken to Bawana police station after being detained.

More details are awaited.

--IANS

ssh/vd

Also Read

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed, alleges grappler

Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end

Farmers coming to Jantar Mantar stopped at Singhu border, 24 detained

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

In our govt, urban life refers to smart and safe city: Uttar Pradesh CM

Gauhati HC rejects Indian Youth Congress chief's anticipatory bail plea

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal in view of storm

Topics :WFIDelhi PoliceCommonwealth Games

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story