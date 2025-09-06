Home / India News / Meghalaya murder: State police chargesheet Sonam Raghuvanshi, 8 others

Meghalaya murder: State police chargesheet Sonam Raghuvanshi, 8 others

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra

Sonam Raghuvanshi
The killing was carried out by Aakash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence at the gorge, police said. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Meghalaya Police have filed a chargesheet against eight people, including Sonam, in connection with the sensational murder of her husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon to Sohra in May this year, an officer said.

Police submitted a 790-page chargesheet, supported by material evidence and enclosures, before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division on Friday, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, Vivke Syiem said in a statement.

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra.

On May 26, the couple were reported missing, prompting a massive search operation by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team (SOT), NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and local villagers.

After days of intensive search, the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near the famous Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra.

A case was registered at Sohra police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking into account the gravity of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, headed by East Khasi Hills SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor, along with other senior officers.

Investigators found that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

The duo, along with three hired assailants, allegedly conspired to eliminate Raghuvanshi under the pretext of a honeymoon.

The killing was carried out by Aakash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence at the gorge, police said.

Within a week of the probe, five accused, including Sonam, were traced to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi have been charged under 103(1) (murder), 238 (a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the statement said.

Later, three more accused - Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Shilom James - were arrested from Gwalior, Shadora and Dewas for their alleged role in destroying evidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DNA test of child in face of mother's admission an insult to her: HC

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur

Modi great leader whether Trump says so or not: Fadnavis on foreign policy

Omar Abdullah questions use of national emblem on Hazratbal Shrine plaque

Udhayanidhi Stalin mocks AIADMK rift, asks Palaniswami to fix his own party

Topics :MeghalayaPoliceMurder

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story