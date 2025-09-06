Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa thanked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for giving Rajasthan Roadways a wonderful gift

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also lauded the inauguration of 162 new buses, stating that it will strengthen the public transport system in the state
ANI
Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, on Saturday flagged off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur to improve commute and connectivity.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa thanked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for giving Rajasthan Roadways a wonderful gift and praised the department's progress under his leadership.

"I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to all the travellers of Rajasthan. Our Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has given a wonderful gift to the Rajasthan Roadways, driven by his vision that the people of Rajasthan should receive good facilities--and that too with safety," Bairwa said.

Bairwa said that he flagged off 162 buses along with CM Bhajanlal Sharma. He said that the government provided free bus travel to women during Raksha Bandhan and also five days of free travel to students preparing for government and competitive examinations.

"In this spirit, today 162 buses were flagged off, and I am truly grateful to him for this. In just about one and a half years, he has achieved a lot in the Rajasthan Roadways. For our women and sisters, he has announced free travel for two days on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He has also introduced a scheme to provide five days of free travel to students who are preparing for exams and competitive tests," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also lauded the inauguration of 162 new buses, stating that it will strengthen the public transport system in the state.

He mentioned that the Jaipur-Kinchidham air-conditioned bus service, along with two 2 super luxury buses and 160 Blue Line buses, was also flagged off by showing the green flag from the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur.

"The inauguration of the Jaipur-Kinchidham air-conditioned bus service of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation was done from the Amar Jawan Jyoti located in Jaipur. At the same time, 2 super luxury buses and 160 Blue Line buses were also flagged off by showing the green flag. These new buses will further strengthen the public transport system in Rajasthan. Through this, passengers will get the experience of a safe, convenient, and comfortable journey," Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bhajanlal Sharma rajasthan Rajasthan government Buses

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

