Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, on Saturday flagged off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur to improve commute and connectivity.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa thanked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for giving Rajasthan Roadways a wonderful gift and praised the department's progress under his leadership.

"I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to all the travellers of Rajasthan. Our Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has given a wonderful gift to the Rajasthan Roadways, driven by his vision that the people of Rajasthan should receive good facilities--and that too with safety," Bairwa said.

Bairwa said that he flagged off 162 buses along with CM Bhajanlal Sharma. He said that the government provided free bus travel to women during Raksha Bandhan and also five days of free travel to students preparing for government and competitive examinations. "In this spirit, today 162 buses were flagged off, and I am truly grateful to him for this. In just about one and a half years, he has achieved a lot in the Rajasthan Roadways. For our women and sisters, he has announced free travel for two days on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He has also introduced a scheme to provide five days of free travel to students who are preparing for exams and competitive tests," he said.