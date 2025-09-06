Omar Abdullah questions use of national emblem on Hazratbal Shrine plaque

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the use of the national emblem on the plaque of renovated Hazratbal Shrine, adding that he has never seen it used at any religious places.

He emphasised that government emblems are only used at government functions, not in religious places like Mosques, Dargahs, Temples, or Gurdwaras.

"The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough?" Omar Abdullah said.

This comes after a viral video had surfaced showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board. "Hazratbal Shrine was given this form by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Did he put up such stones anywhere? People remember his work, despite his not putting up a stone for himself. Government emblems are used only at government places. Mosques, dargahs, temples, Gurdwaras are not government places; these are religious places; government emblems are not used there," Omar Abdullah said. The Hazratbal Shrine is a revered religious site in Srinagar, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad.

On Friday, BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi strongly condemned the vandalism of a stone plaque at the Assari Sharief Hazratbal Shrine, terming the incident a "very unfortunate". Speaking to ANI, Andrabi said, "This incident is very unfortunate. Tarnishing the national emblem is a terrorist attack, and the attackers are the goons of a political party. These people destroyed Kashmir earlier as well, and now they have openly come inside the Dargah Sharif." She added that a Waqf administrator present at the site narrowly escaped an attack, adding that the mob not only insulted the national emblem but also "damaged the dignity of the dargah."