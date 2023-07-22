Home / India News / Rehabilitate people in landslide-prone areas in Maha to safe places: Uddhav

Rehabilitate people in landslide-prone areas in Maha to safe places: Uddhav

All collectors and tehsildar should be asked (to look into it). Whoever is in power, the scheme should not be stopped, Thackeray said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

People living in landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra should be moved to safer locations, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday amid an ongoing rescue operation to look for survivors at Irshalwadi in Raigad district.

Talking to reporters after meeting the residents of Irsahlwadi, where at least 25 people have died in a landslide, the former chief minister said he had planned a scheme to rehabilitate villages residing in landslide-prone areas to safer places.

Not just Irsahlwadi. All such localities should be rehabilitated in nearby villages or areas, he said.

A massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris.

All collectors and tehsildar should be asked (to look into it). Whoever is in power, the scheme should not be stopped, Thackeray said.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Siv Sena won't win more than 5 seats in 2024 Maha elections: Narayan Rane

Shiv Sena (UBT) takes out march to protest against 'corruption' in BMC

SC notice should expedite process of disqualification of rebel MLAs: Sena

ISRO, Navy conduct harbour recovery trials for Gaganyaaan human mission

Jharkhand CM urges President Murmu to take steps on Manipur situation

Motive necessary for commission of crime when there is no eyewitness: SC

Manipur police arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Maharashtra landslide death toll climbs to 24, 84 still missing: NDRF

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story