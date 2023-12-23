Home / India News / Merchant vessel with 21 Indians hit by drone in Arabian Sea, no casualties

Merchant vessel with 21 Indians hit by drone in Arabian Sea, no casualties

It is learnt that the Indian Coast Guard diverted its ship ICGS Vikram to the area where the merchant ship is located

Photo: Bloomberg | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A suspected drone attack on a merchant vessel with 21 Indian crew in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast caused an explosion on Saturday but there was no report of any casualties in the incident, according to military sources and a maritime agency.

A P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, deployed by the Indian Navy after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO, reported the incident, ascertained the safety of the vessel and its crew, Indian military sources said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel 200 nautical miles South West of Veraval, India, caused "an explosion and fire", the UKMTO said on its website.

Indian Navy officials said a maritime patrol aircraft sent to the area flew overhead the merchant vessel and established contact with it.

"The aircraft ascertained the safety of the vessel and its crew," said a Navy official.

The Navy has already dispatched a frontline warship for safety of the cargo vessel.

It is learnt that the Indian Coast Guard diverted its ship ICGS Vikram to the area where the merchant ship is located.

The military sources said the vessel now heading towards the nearest port.

The vessel was reportedly bringing crude oil from a port in Saudi Arabia to Mangalore port.

They said out of 22 crew members onboard the vessel, 21 are Indians.

In a brief statement, the UKMTO said it "received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire. Incident 200 NM South West of Veraval, India."

It said the fire was "extinguished" and there were no casualties.

"Authorities are investigating.

Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it said.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

Suspected drone attack on merchant ship; crew, vessel safe: Coast Guard

2 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Gurugram, active cases rise to four

Atishi directs quick repair of footpaths, central verges ahead of R-Day

Bharadwaj demands action against health secy over 'fake' medicine row

Ship hit by suspected drone attack; Indian Navy, Coast Guard en route scene

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyArabian SeaDronesDrone

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story