MeToo shakes Malayalam cinema: 17 cases registered, AMMA dissolved

The Malayalam film industry has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment allegations, leading to the registration of 17 cases and the dissolution of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). This crisis has put the spotlight on the industry's darker side, with several prominent actors and filmmakers now facing the possibility of intense scrutiny. Sonia Malhaar alleges molestation by fellow actor

In the latest development, actor Sonia Malhaar has come forward with allegations of molestation against a fellow actor during a 2013 film shoot. Malhaar has lodged her complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kerala government to address the growing number of complaints emerging from the industry. Notably, she has urged the media to refrain from linking actor Jayasurya to her accusations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Minu Muneer speaks out against multiple actors



Another significant voice in this unfolding scandal is actor Minu Muneer, who has previously accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of harassment during film shoots. Muneer, who has faced a barrage of threats since speaking out, recently shared a screenshot of a threatening message she received on social media. The SIT is expected to record her statement shortly.

In an interview with NDTV, Muneer recounted a harrowing experience, stating, “I had a bitter experience while shooting for a film. After using the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and kissed me without my consent. I was shocked and ran out,” she said, adding that the actor later offered her more work in exchange for her compliance.

Muneer also accused former AMMA secretary Idavela Babu of luring her to his flat under the guise of securing her AMMA membership, only to physically abuse her. Additionally, she alleged that Mukesh, MLA from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), denied her membership after she rebuffed his advances.

Mukesh responds to allegations, calls for investigation



Mukesh, in response, has called for a thorough investigation to clear his name, claiming that Muneer had sought financial assistance from him in the past and later attempted to blackmail him. "This group, which has been persistently blackmailing me for money, has now turned against me at this opportune moment," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mukesh has since been removed from a government panel tasked with formulating film policy.

More From This Section

Adding to the growing list of allegations, Bengali film actor Sreelekha Mitra has accused director Ranjith of molestation. "Women actors must learn to say no. They fear losing their jobs if they refuse. The system forces compliance or results in missed opportunities," she told NDTV.

“Everyone knows about it. It’s not new. In this industry, it’s rampant, and the problem is it has been normalised,” she added.

AMMA dissolves itself amid scandal



In a dramatic turn of events, AMMA, the top decision-making body in the Malayalam film industry, dissolved itself last evening, taking moral responsibility “in light of allegations made by some actors against members of the committee”. Prominent actor Mohanlal has stepped down as president of the panel.