MHADA flags 82 'highly dangerous' buildings in Mumbai, begins evacuation

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has identified 82 cessed buildings in the city's island area as "highly dangerous" in its annual pre-monsoon survey and initiated the process of evicting occupants.

The housing authority, in a release on Friday, said the survey was conducted by its Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, with the list including 43 structures that had been classified as highly dangerous last year.

The 82 buildings house a total of 2,736 occupants, including 2,256 residential and 480 non-residential tenants and residents, the authority said.

According to MHADA, notices have already been served to 176 residential occupants directing them to vacate the premises, and of these, 29 tenants have shifted to the authority's transit camps, while 36 have made alternative accommodation arrangements on their own.