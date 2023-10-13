Michael Douglas to get Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023

Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas will receive the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The announcement was made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

Michael Douglas, accompanied by his spouse, actress Catherine Zeta Jones, and their son Dylan Douglas, will attend the event. Indian film producer Shailendra Singh, who founded Percept Ltd and the Sunburn music festival and is celebrating his 25 years in the Indian Film Industry, will also be present.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in the 30th IFFI in 1999, is presented to individuals whose exceptional contributions have significantly enriched the world of cinema. Michael Douglas, known for his remarkable career, has earned two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. He has appeared in iconic films such as "Wall Street (1987)", "Basic Instinct (1992)", "Falling Down (1993)", "The American President (1995)", "Traffic (2000)", and "Behind the Candelabra (2013)". He has also produced critically acclaimed films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)", "The China Syndrome (1979)", and "The Game (1999)". He was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace in 1998 for his commitment to disarmament issues.

Previous recipients of the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award include luminaries such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Martin Scorsese, Dilip Kumar, and Wong Kar-wai. Last year, the award was presented to Carlos Saura, a Spanish film director, producer, photographer, and actor. Among Indian nationals, Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar have received the award.

As part of the 54th IFFI, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones will participate in a special "In Conversation" session hosted by National Award-winning film producer Shailendra Singh.