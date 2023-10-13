Home / India News / 'Re-educate yourself': SC rejects PIL challenging Darwin, Einstein theories

'Re-educate yourself': SC rejects PIL challenging Darwin, Einstein theories

The petitioner contended that Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution and Einstein's mass-energy equivalence (E=MC²) equation were incorrect and should not be taught

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) on Friday that challenged Charles Darwin's theory of evolution and Albert Einstein's mass–energy equivalence (E=MC²) equation, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The petitioner Raj Kumar had filed the PIL challenging the theories on Friday. Kumar argued that Darwin's theory of evolution and Einstein's popular theory on special relativity were incorrect. He added that teaching them to the public was harmful and, therefore, should be removed from educational institutes.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia dismissed the plea, stating that established scientific theories could not be removed and people could not be compelled to "unlearn" them. The Bench added that Kumar should either "re-educate" themselves or develop an alternative theory.

The Court states, "You go re-educate yourself or make your own theory. We cannot compel anyone to unlearn. Dismissed."

The bench then remarked, "What is the Supreme Court supposed to do? You say you studied something in school, you were a science student. Now you say that those theories are wrong. If you believe that those theories were wrong, then the Supreme Court has nothing to do."

During the same day, Justice Kaul stated they should impose a "cost" on such PILs. This statement had been in response to a PIL seeking to formulate a national traffic management policy, brought before the Bench by Advocate Raghav Awasthi. Awasthi withdrew their PIL, stating it would be taken to the High Court instead.

Also Read

SC refuses PIL seeking to bring 'Arikkomban' back to natural habitat

Einstein never worked on the Manhattan Project: Here's why you think he did

NCLT clears Lavasa Corporation takeover by Darwin Platform Infrastructure

Why didn't you study? CJI asks student as SC junks PIL on male pronouns

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Indian Railways to soon launch sleeper coaches in Vande Bharat trains

TN to strongly fight for release of 14,000 cusecs of Cauvery water

Low electricity generation, higher demand led to power shortage: K'taka CM

Zomato, McDonald's fined Rs 1 lakh for delivering non-veg in place of veg

AAP releases third candidate list with 11 names for Chhattisgarh polls

Topics :Supreme CourtPILPublic InterestCharles DarwinAlbert EinsteinBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story