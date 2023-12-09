Home / India News / Michaung: AIADMK sends relief materials to flood-affected areas in Chennai

Michaung: AIADMK sends relief materials to flood-affected areas in Chennai

ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 06:42 AM IST
Amid a flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused due to Cyclone Michaung, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sent relief materials from Madurai.

Rainwater stagnated in various parts of Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung affecting the normal life of the people. Various people are suffering due to the lack of food and electricity, the AIADMK said in a statement.

Former minister and AIADMK leader Sellur Raju also sent a truck carrying relief supplies including rice, water bottles and vegetables to the flood-affected people in Chennai.

In an attack on the state government for not "giving adequate assistance" to people, Sellur Raju said, "Even now, the flood in Chennai is not receding in various places. Is this the Dravidian model? Did Stalin say that this model should be implemented all over India?"

"In 2015, the unprecedented floods occurred when the Jayalalithaa government took various initiatives to correct them. This government should be vigilant and save the people," he added.

Continuing his attack against the Stalin government, the former minister said, "This government should release a white paper on the Rs 4,000 crore stormwater drain project implemented in Chennai city. The government is hiding the death toll from this cyclone. The government should provide relief to those who died due to Cyclone Michaung without hiding the death toll."

Meanwhile, the patience of the people of Chennai has broken amid days of waterlogging in the state, as many residents of different areas complain of a shortage of even drinking water and a lack of cleanliness.

In the Pattalam area in Chennai, roads are still waterlogged and the people are complaining of a lack of cleanliness and absence of necessities.

A resident even warned the politicians to not come to the area to seek vote during the elections.

"No one visited here. We struggled for three days without drinking water and milk. For seeking votes politicians come here. Where did they go now? Let them come this time. I will take care. We received nothing," a resident told ANI.

People in Chennai's Choolaimedu area are demanding to clear the garbage as piled garbage and drainage on the road may create health issues.

Tamil Nadu state is going through the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Chennai stands as the worst affected city, leaving many areas waterlogged. Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this week, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives.

Topics :AIADMKfloodChennaiCycloneNatural Disasters

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 06:42 AM IST

