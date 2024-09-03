Microsoft plans to sign MoU with Karnataka for AI skilling: Minister Patil

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Tuesday that Microsoft plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to enhance skills in generative AI and other emerging technologies, an official statement said. The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp To establish Karnataka as one of India's most AI-driven states, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce & Industries, the minister explained.

The discussions also included Microsoft's participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet, with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft's innovations during the event, scheduled to take place from February 12-14, 2025. Microsoft also plans to have senior leaders attend the meet and present their latest technologies, Patil noted.

The Microsoft delegation included Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India; Sheenu Sehkhri, Strategy Head and Chief of Staff, Microsoft India & South Asia; Anish Chandy, Senior Director; Sandeep Mahapatra, Senior Account Manager, Industry Solutions; and Sreekant Kurup, Account Lead, Technology Strategist.

Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce & Industries, were also present at the meeting.