Min temp in Delhi settles below season's average at 15.9 degrees C

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday settled at 15.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

With mainly clear skies, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent, the bulletin added.

As per the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 11 am stood in the moderate category at 126.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to a bulletin by the ministry of earth sciences, air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category from April 6 to April 8.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

