Miss England exits Miss World; Org denies harassment claims in India

The Miss World Organisation has released unedited footage of Miss England, Milla Magee, to address allegations made by the British press regarding her experience in India during the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant in Telangana.

Milla Magee, the reigning Miss England 2024, announced her decision to withdraw from the Miss World 2025 competition, citing personal and ethical concerns. In a statement shared with British tabloid The Sun, Magee spoke about her disappointment with the pageant’s environment, stating it did not reflect her values of “beauty with a purpose”.

Allegations made by Milla Magee

Magee said a significant turning point in her decision occurred when, according to news reports, contestants were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of gratitude for their financial support of the event. The Sun reported her as saying, “Tipping point came when they (contestants) were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event.”

Miss World Organisation responds to claims

Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, quickly responded to the allegations, calling them “completely unfounded and inconsistent” with the reality of the situation. The organisation released a statement addressing the circumstances surrounding Magee’s exit, explaining that she initially left due to a family emergency concerning her mother’s health.

The Miss World Organisation, in a statement, said, “Earlier this month, Milla Magee requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother’s health. As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla’s situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first.”

Unedited videos released to refute false claims

To counter the false narratives circulating in the media, the Miss World Organisation released unedited videos recorded during Magee’s stay in India. In these videos, Magee can be seen expressing gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the experience, directly contradicting the negative reports. The organisation said, “Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Magee, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us.”

Who’s the new representative for Miss England?

ALSO READ: Miss World heads to Hyderabad as Telangana seeks global spotlight Following Magee’s departure, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of Miss England, stepped in to represent her country at the Miss World pageant. The organisation confirmed that Grant was “warmly welcomed into the Miss World sisterhood” and would continue to represent England in the competition.

Miss World’s commitment to integrity

The Miss World Organisation reiterated its commitment to truth, dignity, and the core values of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’. The statement concluded by urging media outlets to adhere to journalistic integrity, verifying sources before publishing potentially misleading content. It said, “Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of Beauty With a Purpose. We urge media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity and verify their sources before publishing misleading content.”

KTR condemns harassment

Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday expressed strong condemnation over the alleged harassment reported by Milla Magee during her visit to the state.

In a post on X, he said, “You are a very strong woman, Milla Magee, and I am truly sorry you had to go through this in our state of Telangana. It has a rich culture of respecting women. Unfortunately, what you experienced doesn't represent the real Telangana,” he said.

“I hope you do feel better soon. As a father of a girl child, I wish no woman or girl ever has to go through such horrific experiences. Also, I strongly condemn the attitude of victim gaslighting and demand a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Miss England Milla Magee,” he said.