Miss World heads to Hyderabad as Telangana seeks global spotlight

Uttar Pradesh (UP) had the Maha Kumbh 2025. Telangana will have Miss World 2025. By comparison, Telangana’s effort will be modest, but it could be a turning-point for the state.

As always, not everyone agrees. Enter politics over pageants.

Telangana tourism minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, recounted in the Assembly how discomfited he felt when, during a recent visit to the United Kingdom for tourism promotion, he was asked where Telangana was. “Many countries do not know about Telangana. The plan is to take advantage of the Miss World event to showcase the state’s culture to the world and attract tourists,”