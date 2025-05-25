Lesson from 2009: An early southwest monsoon isn't always a good one

More than the onset, it is the timeliness and distribution of rainfall in the next four months, starting from June, that will determine the future trajectory of agricultural production and economic growth in 2025–26.

ALSO READ: Govt to unveil Bharat Forecasting System on Monday for weather prediction

But this time, it could be different, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its April forecast, said that in 2025, not only would the rains be ‘above normal’ at 105 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), but they would also be fairly well distributed.Also, between 2009 and now, IMD’s forecasting prowess has also considerably improved. Scientists said the progress of the southwest monsoon depends on many supportive factors, such as the frequency of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, rain-bearing clouds over the oceans, and the strength of winds that carry them across the mainland. In fact, the last time the southwest monsoon arrived earlier than in 2025 — that is, back in 2009 — the rains lost steam after the early onset and ended the season with almost 23 per cent deficient rainfall, which was the lowest recorded average rainfall in several decades over India. According to the IMD’s end-of-season report for 2009, the southwest monsoon that year, in the June to September months, was 77 per cent of the LPA. Around 60 per cent of the districts in the country that year received scanty or deficient rains. The IMD said that in 2009, the monsoon set in over Kerala on May 23, one week before its normal date of June 1, but then went into a long hiatus from June 8–20. Thereafter, it revived to cover the entire country by July 3, compared to its normal date of July 15. In August 2009, the IMD said that only one low-pressure area had formed over the Bay of Bengal, which was identical in the following month of September.