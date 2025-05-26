UP's project for revamping govt schools highlighted at NDA CMs' conclave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted the achievements of the state's flagship 'Project Alankaar' for revamping government schools at the NDA Chief Ministers' conclave in Delhi, an official statement said.

The initiative received widespread appreciation at the conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many of the chief ministers expressed interest in replicating it in their states, the statement said.

Launched on October 1, 2021, Project Alankaar aims to transform infrastructure and learning environments in 2,441 government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh by achieving 100 per cent compliance with 35 infrastructure and facility benchmarks.

The project has equipped schools with modern amenities such as new classrooms, science labs, libraries, computer labs and smart classrooms, creating an inclusive and conducive learning environment, the statement said.

Funding for Project Alankaar comes from the state government, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Gram Panchayats, urban local bodies, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, and voluntary donations.

The project's implementation is monitored by district-level committees led by district magistrates and overseen by the director of education.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 highlighted the project's impact, noting increased student enrolment and attendance.

Enrolment in government secondary schools rose by 23 per cent between 2022-23 and 2024-25, attendance in primary schools (Classes 15) grew by 11.5 per cent from 2010 to 2024, and upper primary attendance (Classes 68) increased by 9.6 per cent from 2018 to 2024 -- the highest in the country.

Library usage surged by 55.2 per cent, and access to girls' toilets improved by 54.4 per cent, the statement said.

Chief Minister Model Schools (pre-primary to Class 12) and Chief Minister Abhyudaya Schools (pre-primary to Class 8) are also being developed under the project, including playgrounds, verandahs, electricity and internet connections, boundary walls, main gates, green spaces, storage rooms, staff rooms, stages, guard rooms, and deep freezers for mid-day meals.